Sean Clifford studying improvement in LSU’s Joe Burrow

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s starting quarterback Sean Clifford has paid close attention to Joe Burrow’s ascent to the top of the college football world. Burrow just completed a perfect season with LSU, leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record and national championship. During a media day session before the Nittany Lions trip to the Cotton Bowl, Clifford said he is working hard to make a similar type of improvement next season.

"Joe Burrow is someone I actually did a whole big study on this past couple of weeks," Clifford detailed. "You know, the bowl game last year that he had, I think he went for 350 plus yards and four touchdowns. That obviously kind of took him into next year. I'm fully prepared and ready to have that same propel for next year."