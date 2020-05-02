Red Sox agree to trade OF Mookie Betts, P David Price to Dodgers

The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press. The peopl...

The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Boston packaged Betts with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save the team tens of millions of dollars.

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox.

The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.

Betts, 27, is one of the game’s best all-around players, and is coming off a season in which he hit .295 with 29 HR’s and 80 RBI’s for Boston. Now, he is expected to be the team’s everyday right fielder.

Price, 34, is coming off the worst season of his career, after pitching to a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts. He dealt with wrist injuries throughout the season, and is surely looking to rebound.

Still owed $96 million, Price will certainly get every shot at sticking in the Dodgers’ rotation.

In return, the Red Sox will bring in Verdugo, 23, and Graterol, 21.

Verdugo hit .294 with 12 HR’s and 44 RBI’s over a career-high 106 games with the Dodgers last season. He is expected to become the everyday right fielder in Boston.

Graterol made his Major League debut in 2019, and his status as one of the Twins’ top prospects was enough for Boston to relinquish Betts.

In the minor leagues, where Graterol spent the majority of last season, he pitched to a 1.92 ERA over 61 innings spanning three levels of competition.

Surely, he will get a chance to make the Red Sox rotation out of Spring Training.

Finally, Maeda, 31, gives the Twins another established big league arm for the team’s starting rotation.

In a year split between the rotation and bullpen, Maeda pitched to a 4.04 ERA over 153.2 innings.

The Twins will hope he can provide the same production.