UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — While there was no new recruiting news coming out of Happy Valley on Wednesday, there were still plenty of fresh fac...

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- While there was no new recruiting news coming out of Happy Valley on Wednesday, there were still plenty of fresh faces.

Coach James Franklin has been busy over the past month signing coaches to his staff, following the dismissal and departure of several coaches from the 2019 group.