Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI– The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs were able to come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20.

The teams played a tight game throughout, as the game went into halftime tied at 10.

San Francisco opened the second half with a Robbie Gould field goal to take a 13-10 lead.

On the ensuing possession, LB Fred Warner intercepted QB Patrick Mahomes, allowing the Niners to take retake possession and add a quick rushing score by RB Raheem Mostert to extend the lead to 20-10.

In desperate need of mounting a drive in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Mahomes uncorked a ball that was tipped and intercepted for the second time on the day, this time by DB Tavarius Moore.

Following a stalled drive by the 49ers, the Chiefs were able to capitalize on a pass interference penalty by Moore in the end zone with a one-yard score to TE Travis Kelce.

That score brought the game to 20-17 with 6:13 left in the game.

The Chiefs defense stood strong and forced a 3-and-out, allowing Mahomes and the offense to retake possession.

A seven play drive was capped off with a Mahomes touchdown pass to RB Damien Williams that allowed the Chiefs to take a 24-20 lead with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter.

With one last shot to score, the 49ers were stopped on fourth down to turn the ball back over to the Chiefs with 1:25 left.

Kansas City immediately capped off their victory when Williams ran for a 38 yard score.

The win comes in the first Super Bowl appearance for Kansas City in 50 years.