Cumberland Valley sees 34 sign national letters of intent

Results from today's National Signing Day.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Alexander Alderman - Washington and Jefferson College (Water Polo & Swimming)

Hunter Arbogast - University of Tampa (Men's Lacrosse)

Katie Brown - Washington and Jefferson College (Women's Soccer)

Peyton Crawford - Centenary University (Field Hockey)

Alyssa Eager - Kutztown University (Field Hockey)

Hayden Fry - Penn State DuBois (Baseball)

Christopher Furlong - LaSalle University (Water Polo)

Paul Gensbigler - Johns Hopkins University (Water Polo)

Kylie Holcomb - Gettysburg College (Women's Basketball)

Noah Keitel - Messiah College (Track and Field)

Tim Kissinger - Millersville University (Football)

Nevin Kostelac - Waynesburg University (Baseball)

Easton Lanclos - Christopher Newport University (Men's Lacrosse)

Gina Lukoskie - Emerson College (Women's Soccer)

Jillian Maher - Virginia Military Institute (Swimming)

Miller Masson - Robert Morris University (Men's Soccer)

Rachel McKenrick - Eckerd College (Women's Soccer)

Erin Miller - Elizabethtown College (Track and Field)

Olivia Morrow - Ursinus College (Women's Soccer)

Samantha Murphy - Saint Francis University (Field Hockey)

Chase Myers - Thiel College (Football)

Lyndsey Olzacki - Towson University (Field Hockey)

Logan Ramper - Slippery Rock University (Football)

Dontey Rogan - Millersville University (Football)

Trystan Salvador - Bryant University (Softball)

Hannah Sauve - Gettysburg College (Women's Basketball)

Kelsey Schultz - Lock Haven University (Women's Lacrosse)

Logan Skiles - University of Arizona (Swimming)

Eli Sommerville - Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Football)

Anna Stoner - Shippensburg University (Women's Soccer)

Hayden Tencza - Juniata College (Baseball)

Tyler Thompson - Lehigh University (Baseball)

Zachary Tukis - Millersville University (Baseball)

Kayla Vonstein - Mansfield University (Softball)

 