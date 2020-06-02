Blue Streaks celebrate 28 on National Signing Day

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
Brett Benjamin - Shippensburg University (Football)
Tyler Besnoff - Pace University (Swimming)
Katie Bushong - Wilmington University (Women's Volleyball)
Nathan Carpenter - East Stroudsburg University (Football)
Bryce Casey - Widener University (Football)
Elizabeth Cesarone - Central Michigan (Women's Gymnastics)
Allison Cubell - Haverford College (Field Hockey)
Vanessa Daniels - Dickinson College (Field Hockey)
Jeffrey Dommel - Thaddeus Stevens College (Football)
Shannon Elias - University of Delaware (Women's Lacrosse)
Josh Emge - Shippensburg University (Football)
Sam Emge - Shippensburg University (Football)
Jon Engel - Lafayette College (Football)
Katie Fluck - Bloomsburg University (Women's Lacrosse)
Rea Fox - Dickinson College (Field Hockey)
Sydney Horn - High Point University (Track and Field)
Harrison Kirk - Colgate University (Football)
Taylor Kopan - American University (Women's Lacrosse)
Abby Laubach - Washington College (Women's Lacrosse)
Ben Mann - Yale University (Football)
Hamilton McNaughton - West Chester University (Golf)
Matt Mikulka - Gettysburg College (Football)
Kayte Moist - Albright College (Women's Lacrosse & Field Hockey)
Eddie Newman - Ursinus (Men's Lacrosse)
Kaitlyn Petersheim - Bridgewater College (Women's Lacrosse)
Lauren Pettoni - Penn State Berks (Women's Soccer)
Connor Vucovich - Bucknell University (Baseball)
Liam Wright - Elizabethtown College (Boy's Soccer)