Blue Streaks celebrate 28 on National Signing Day

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY Brett Benjamin – Shippensburg University (Football) Tyler Besnoff – Pace University (Swimming) Ka...
Manheim Township Signing Day

Brett Benjamin - Shippensburg University (Football)

Tyler Besnoff - Pace University (Swimming)

Katie Bushong - Wilmington University (Women's Volleyball)

Nathan Carpenter - East Stroudsburg University (Football)

Bryce Casey - Widener University (Football)

Elizabeth Cesarone - Central Michigan (Women's Gymnastics)

Allison Cubell - Haverford College (Field Hockey)

Vanessa Daniels - Dickinson College (Field Hockey)

Jeffrey Dommel - Thaddeus Stevens College (Football)

Shannon Elias - University of Delaware (Women's Lacrosse)

Josh Emge - Shippensburg University (Football)

Sam Emge - Shippensburg University (Football)

Jon Engel - Lafayette College (Football)

Katie Fluck - Bloomsburg University (Women's Lacrosse)

Rea Fox - Dickinson College (Field Hockey)

Sydney Horn - High Point University (Track and Field)

Harrison Kirk - Colgate University (Football)

Taylor Kopan - American University (Women's Lacrosse)

Abby Laubach - Washington College (Women's Lacrosse)

Ben Mann - Yale University (Football)

Hamilton McNaughton - West Chester University (Golf)

Matt Mikulka - Gettysburg College (Football)

Kayte Moist - Albright College (Women's Lacrosse & Field Hockey)

Eddie Newman - Ursinus (Men's Lacrosse)

Kaitlyn Petersheim - Bridgewater College (Women's Lacrosse)

Lauren Pettoni - Penn State Berks (Women's Soccer)

Connor Vucovich - Bucknell University (Baseball)

Liam Wright - Elizabethtown College (Boy's Soccer)

 