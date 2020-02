A day after making the announcement, Gettysburg College introduced the Bullets new football coach Maurice Banks.

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- A day after making the announcement, Gettysburg College introduced the Bullets new football coach Maurice Banks.

Banks comes to Gettysburg after a season as an assistant coach with the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to his time at Penn, Banks helped coach at Georgetown University, his alma mater.

Gettysburg has finished 1-9 in each of the past two seasons.