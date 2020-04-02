6 students hit, 1 killed when driver plows into cross country runners near high school

"It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I share with you, there was a tragic accident this afternoon at Moore High School. Six of our cross-country students were running on the sidewalk and were struck by a vehicle.

One of our students, Senior- Rachel Freeman, passed away. Our other five students that were injured are receiving medical attention: Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, and Ashton Baza.

Please keep the students, staff, and our families in your thoughts. Our sympathies are with the Freeman family during this time.

All students will be informed of the accident and of Rachel's passing by their first hour teacher tomorrow. MHS School Counselors and MPS Mental Health Therapists will be available and ready to assist students as they express their feelings and grieve. We believe this online grievance support may offer support for parents and guardians as they console and help their children through this tragedy. Please contact the school office if you have questions of concerns, and if you feel your child needs assistance. We want to help."