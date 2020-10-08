District 3 sets dates, formats for fall sports playoffs

The fall sports season is starting two weeks later, forcing the district to modify the formats, dates, and qualifiers for its 8 fall sports.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — At a committee meeting Monday morning, District 3 officials approved modified playoff dates and formats for the upcoming fall sports season.

The PIAA voted last week to push back the official start date of the fall season by two weeks. Here are the playoff formats and dates for the district's eight fall sports:

Football

Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A will field four-team brackets. There will be two qualifiers in Class 2A and 1A.

The Class 1A and 2A championships will be held on Oct. 30-31.

The Class 6A and 3A championships will be held Nov. 6-7; the class 5A and 4A championships on Nov. 13-14.

The higher seed will host every round.

In Class 5A and 4A, the four teams that qualify for the playoffs will be allowed to add another regular-season game before starting the playoffs with the semifinals.

In Class 6A and 3A, the playoff qualifiers will not play their final regular-season game, instead moving to the semifinals on the weekend of Oct. 30-31. Playoff qualifiers will keep their final regular season games if they decide to opt out of the playoffs.

Boys Soccer

Class 4A and 3A will have eight-team brackets.

Class 2A and 1A will have four-team brackets.

Playoff dates are Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. Championship games are on Nov. 10.

Girls Soccer

Same format, playoff, and championship dates as boys soccer in each class.

Field Hockey

Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A will have eight-team brackets. Playoff dates are set for Nov. 4 and Nov. 7; championship games are Nov. 11.

Girls Volleyball

Four teams in Class 2A and Class 1A playoff brackets. Class 4A and Class 3A will have eight qualifiers in each class.

Playoff dates are Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. Championship games are Nov. 10.

Girls Tennis

Class 3A and Class 2A will send four teams each to the team tournament. The team and individual brackets and timeline have not yet been finalized, as a venue has not yet been selected. The hope is that all individual and team tournament matches will be played on outdoor courts.

Golf

Team and individual tournaments will be held Oct. 9-10 at Hershey Country Club.

Cross Country

The top two teams and the top 10 individual finishers from each league championship meet will qualify in Class 3A and Class 2A, which sets the field at 24 runners in each class. The number of Class 1A runners to qualify has yet to be determined.