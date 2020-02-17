High School Basketball: District 3 playoffs open this week; here's the schedule

There are 22 games on tap Monday night, and 16 games on Tuesday as the postseason begins in Central Pennsylvania

The District 3 high school basketball playoffs get underway this week, with opening-round games Monday and Tuesday night.

There are 22 games on tap for Monday; Tuesday's slate has 16 games dialed up.

All first-round games are at the home court of the higher seed, and all of them are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Here's the opening-round schedule in each bracket. (Note: The Class 2A girls and Class 2A boys playoffs open with the semifinals on Thursday.)

MONDAY'S GAMES

No. 16 Hershey (11-11) at No. 1 Gettysburg (22-1)

No. 9 Northeastern (14-8) at No. 8 Muhlenberg (17-6)

No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-9) at No. 4 Northern York (18-4)

No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-9) at No. 5 Shippensburg (17-6)

No. 15 Big Spring (12-9) at No. 2 New Oxford (21-4)

No. 10 York Suburban (18-6) at No. 7 William Penn (17-6)

No. 14 West York (13-10) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (17-3)

No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-8) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (17-7)

No. 9 Octorara (14-8) at No. 8 Susquehannock (12-10)

No. 10 Berks Catholic (12-9) at No. 7 Wyomissing (17-7)

No. 8 Annville-Cleona (12-10) at No. 1 Trinity (18-3)

No. 5 Brandywine Heights (14-9) at No. 4 Upper Dauphin (17-6)

No. 7 Hanover (13-10) at No. 2 Camp Hill (15-6)

No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite (11-12) at No. 3 Columbia (16-7)

No. 9 Harrisburg Academy (11-10) at No. 8 West Shore Christian (12-11)

No. 10 High Point Baptist (8-11) at No. 7 Greenwood (13-10)

No. 9 Dallastown (18-7) at No. 8 Ephrata (17-6) at Ephrata Middle School

No. 12 Warwick (12-10) at No. 5 Red Lion (19-5)

No. 10 Wilson (12-11) at No. 7 Hempfield (17-6)

No. 11 Cedar Cliff (15-7) at No. 6 Manheim Township (17-6)

No. 9 Kennard-Dale (12-10) at No. 8 Fleetwood (13-9)

No. 10 Schuylkill Valley (14-9) at No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (10-9)

TUESDAY'S GAMES

No. 9 Chambersburg (16-6) at No. 8 McCaskey (15-8)

No. 12 Manheim Township (13-8) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (19-5)

No. 10 Governor Mifflin (15-10) at No. 7 Warwick (19-5)

No. 11 Harrisburg (13-8) at No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-4)

No. 16 East Pennsboro (12-10) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (21-2)

No. 9 Solanco (14-10) at No. 8 Berks Catholic (15-9)

No. 13 Greencastle-Antrim (15-7) at No. 4 Twin Valley (18-6)

No. 12 Shippensburg (13-10) at No. 5 Spring Grove (16-6)

No. 15 Hershey (10-12) at No. 2 Gettysburg (22-3)

No. 10 Elizabethtown (13-9) at No. 7 York Suburban (15-7)

No. 14 Northern York (14-8) at No. 3 West York (19-4)

No. 11 Manheim Central (13-10) at No. 6 Lower Dauphin (14-6)

No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite (13-9) at No. 4 Susquenita (19-5)

No. 6 Hanover (11-11) at No. 3 Pequea Valley (20-6)

No. 9 Lititz Christian (10-9) at No. 8 Veritas Academy (13-9)