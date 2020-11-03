Delone Catholic girls dominate in 3A, Central York Girls survive and advance in 6A

York-Adams league places two teams in their respective classes into the quarters

YORK, Pa. — The second round of the PIAA state playoffs tipped on Tuesday night and on the girls side there were two marquee match-ups to watch.

In 3A, the defending state champions Delone Catholic matched-up against North Schuylkill who won both the Schuylkill League and District XI championships. This one was all Delone though as they got it going early and often cruising to a 62-27 victory. Delone Catholic will face Imhotep Charter in the state quarters.