Delone Catholic girls dominate in 3A, Central York Girls survive and advance in 6A

YORK, Pa. — The second round of the PIAA state playoffs tipped on Tuesday night and on the girls side there were two marquee match-ups to watch.
In 3A, the defending state champions Delone Catholic matched-up against North Schuylkill who won both the Schuylkill League and District XI championships. This one was all Delone though as they got it going early and often cruising to a 62-27 victory. Delone Catholic will face Imhotep Charter in the state quarters.
In the 6A classification, the Panthers of Central York are the lone torch bearer for District III. Faced with some adversity after letting a nine point fourth quarter lead shrink to just two with under a minute left. Central York found the ball and a clutch basket and then made key free throws late, after earlier misses to seal a 49-47 victory. Central York will face Freedom in the quarterfinal round.