Game of the Week Preview | Cumberland Valley at Central York

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Game of the Week features Cumberland Valley traveling to Central York.

You can watch the full game on FOX43.com, our Youtube page, or on FOX43+.

Here's a preview of the action:

Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0)

Our showcase game features two top teams from the Mid-Penn and YAIAA, both of whom are coming off impressive season-opening victories. CV started off with a 31-27 nail-biter against L-L League foe Manheim Township, while Central York rolled to an impressive 36-19 triumph over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Central Dauphin.

CV used all three facets of the game -- big plays on offense, timely stops on defense, and a special teams score -- to withstand a potent attack by Manheim Township and escape with a narrow win in their first game in their newly renovated home stadium.

J.D. Hunter was the star of the game for the Eagles, scoring on an 82-yard punt return and a 70-yard pass play.

CV gave up 340 passing yards and four touchdowns to Township QB Hayden Johnson, as the Blue Streaks built a 27-13 lead during a lightning-delayed second half.

But Hunter's two third-quarter touchdowns sparked the Eagles' comeback, and a pair of huge sacks in the fourth quarter -- one to end a CV goal-line stand, and the second to end the game with Township threatening -- proved to be the difference.

Central York unveiled a new offensive approach in its win over CD, racking up 321 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. In their four previous seasons with Penn State prospect Beau Pribula at quarterback, the Panthers preferred the air attack. But Pribula's successor, senior Nasir Still, joined running back Juelz Goff to power a ground attack that lit up the scoreboard just as effectively.