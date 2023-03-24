Colts finish runner-up for 6A PIAA title

Cedar Cliff finishes the season at 30-1, marking the furthest a Lady Colts basketball team has ever made it.

HERSHEY, Pa. — There were home game feels Friday night as Cedar Cliff fans packed into the Giant Center.

It was hard to hold back the excitement as the Colts searched for their first state title.

Right off the bat, Taylor Ferraro found Olivia Jones in the paint for the first bucket. It was a hard defensive battle... Colts led 13-12 at the break.

In the third, the Colts were down by five... then Kathryn Sansom to Jones once again working hard to get points. Ella Frey helped out and from the top of the key she's money.

But the patriots kept a step ahead.

With Cedar Cliff down by eight, leave it to the seniors to make their mark, Taylor Farraro knocked down, not one, but back-to-back threes.

The Colts trailed by three with 53 seconds left. Then, with just 15.8 seconds left -- Syndey Weyant hit a huge three with the Colts down by just a basket.

Archbishop Carroll took the title on free throws, 43-37. It may sting now, but just an amazing season to finish 30 and 1.

"They wanted to get this [win] but when we look back on this and all the stuff that they've accomplished, they'll reflect and have good memories," said head coach Scott Weyant.

"This is the best group of girls I've ever played with. We've played with each other since day one. Yeah, we didn't get the final game but it was an awesome experience. 30 and 1 and couldn't have asked for a better year," said Taylor Farraro.

Win or lose, memories were made on the court. This is the furthest the Lady Colts have ever made it in school history.