Coaches interviews with Warwick, Manheim Central | High School Football Frenzy

We spoke to Warwick coach Bob Locker and Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn before the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Game of the Week features Warwick traveling to Manheim Central.

We spoke to Warwick coach Bob Locker and Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn before the game.

You can check out the Warwick interview above and the Manheim Central interview below:

Warwick (2-2) at Manheim Central (4-0)

This L-L League Section 2 battle features a pair of neighborhood rivals as the Warriors head to Manheim to try to knock the host Barons from the ranks of the unbeaten and shake up the section race.

Warwick has stacked a pair of wins together after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Cocalico (42-27) and Ephrata (29-21). The Warriors dusted Cedar Crest 26-20 in Week 3 to get into the win column, and followed that up with a 21-10 triumph over Conestoga Valley last week. The tandem of quarterback Jack Reed and wideout Brendon Snyder are the players to watch for the Warriors; Reed has completed 71 of 118 passes for 880 yards and seven touchdowns, while Snyder ranks first in the league in catches (26), second in receiving yards (402) and is tied for third in touchdowns (4).