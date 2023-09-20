Central York's Matthew Parker packs a punch in the kicking game

Parker has nailed NFL distance kicks as only a junior in high school and hopes to add his name to the long list of Central Pa. kicking legends

YORK, Pa. — It's not often you think of a kicker as a true game-changer, but that's exactly the case for Central York's Matthew Parker.

The Panthers junior has quite the leg and his range has already reached 65 yards, but his kicking journey started thanks to the suggestion of an assistant coach.

"One of the football coaches here pulled me out of a soccer game and said let's see who can kick because it was a couple of soccer kids and they needed a kicker," said Parker. "So I came out, kicked like a 40-yarder first time and it was history from there,"

Many talented kickers have come from the central Pennsylvania area, such as current Patriots kicker and Cedar Crest grad, Chad Ryland, as well as Lampeter-Strasburg grad Matthew Wright. Those are just some of the names Parker looks up to and hopes to reach their level.

"Chad Ryland, of course, from Cedar Crest and Justin Tucker, who's a great kicker," said Parker. "It’s surprising because I never thought this position would be inspiring to young kids, it's just amazing to be able to do it."

Coaching is a big reason Parker has enjoyed lots of success. His kicking coach, Dan Hagerman, was also a former collegiate kicker and the talent is so easy for him to notice.

"It's just different when he hits the ball, the sound it makes... you can tell he is a Division 1 kicker," said Hagerman. "Seeing him progress from the time I got to work with him to where he is today... we aren’t done yet, there is still room to grow but it’s there."