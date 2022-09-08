High School Football opens Friday; Here's the Week 1 schedule for the L-L League, YAIAA and Mid-Penn

There are a whopping 50 games on the schedule Friday night, thanks in part to the addition of several Berks County schools to the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

YORK, Pa.

High school football in Central Pennsylvania kicks off with the first week of action Friday night, and it's a supersized schedule.

With the addition of 13 Berks County football teams, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has expanded to 37 members -- which adds a few more games to an already crowded Week 1 docket.

So there are a whopping 50 games featuring L-L League, Mid-Penn and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association teams set for Friday night, followed by seven more on Saturday.

The FOX43 Game of the Week a battle between Mid-Penn Conference foes Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff -- a rematch of last year's District 3 Class 5A playoff quarterfinals. The Colts won that game 10-7, which means the visiting Greyhounds will be out for revenge.

Here's the Week 1 schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Non-League

Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Dallastown

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley

Reading at Central Dauphin East

Roman Catholic at Wilson

Exeter Township at Daniel Boone

Spring Ford at Governor Mifflin

Lebanon at Palmyra

Manheim Central at West Chester East

Muhlenberg at Octorara

Warwick at Cocalico

Ephrata at Red Lion

Fleetwood at Kutztown

Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg

Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley

Loyalsock at Berks Catholic

West York at ELCO

Annville-Cleona at Hanover

Eastern York at Columbia

Hamburg at Halifax

York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon

Biglerville at Pequea Valley

Hollidaysburg at Altoona

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

Central Dauphin at Central York

Harrisburg vs. St. Vincent Pallotti at Chambersburg HS, 8:30 p.m.

Williamsport at State College

Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff

Hershey at Gettysburg

Middletown at Lower Dauphin (game canceled)

Mifflin County at Central Mountain

Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey

Red Land at Northern

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

Waynesboro at Spring Grove

Boiling Springs at Littlestown

Newport at Camp Hill

Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, 5:30 p.m. at Chambersburg HS

Trinity at Delone Catholic

West Perry at Susquenita

Clearfield Area at Juniata

Line Mountain at Penns Valley

Williams Valley at Upper Dauphin

Susquehannock at South Western

Dover at Northeastern

New Oxford at Bermudian Springs

York Tech at James Buchanan

Saturday, August 27

Non-League

Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.

Windber vs. Fairfield, 11:30 a.m. at Chambersburg HS

McCaskey at John Bartrum, 1 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

William Penn at Woodland Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Imhotep Charter at Bishop McDevitt, 5:30 p.m.