Central Dauphin's Robsock lays the lumber, literally | Sports Spotlight

Heading into his senior year, highlights of Robsock chopping wood made its way into a video with one-on-one drills, and it's helped him stand out.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Videos from highlights, one-on-one drills, and weight room feats will usually help catch the eye of coaches in the college ranks. And with his height, Central Dauphin senior Anthony Robsock already stands out.

"Obviously he didn't control being 6'6" tall," said Central Dauphin Head Coach Glen McNamee, "but he did control his work ethic and all that he put in over the last couple of years."

With so many new ways to turn heads in the offseason, Robsock turns to something old school, chopping wood at a farm in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

"My dad always says, 'It's raw power. It's form and strength that makes an offensive lineman good,'" recalled Robsock. "So, it's being able to move an ax around, keeps your shoulders healthy, and get some power through the hips when you're coming down on a block of wood."

No 'chop blocks' here, just chopping wood. It might even remind many of a workout montage from Rocky 4.

"A lot of times when you're the 6'6" guy, you're thinking of, you know, maybe that's the Ivan Drago, right," laughed McNamee. "But he really works as if he's Rocky, he's the underdog and he has a lot to prove and he wants to go out there and prove it, which is a great mindset."

Robsock has already proven a lot as he's verbally committed to Maryland and his work is far from done with the Rams.