Biglerville's Haines caps season with 2A state championship

HERSHEY, Pa. — After temp checks and COVID-19 questions it was time to enter the Giant Center for day one of the PIAA State Wrestling Championships. First up “AA” action and through the two morning sessions our area wrestlers were in pretty good shape.

The favorite at 145 pounds, Levi Haines of Biglerville. He cruised over the competition with a major decision to start. In the semifinals he showed his toughness. After being slammed down on his shoulder, Haines would fight off the pain, score a takedown of his own and then rake in the back points on his way to another major and a spot in the gold medal bout.

At 152 pounds Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan shot fast and shot often to open with a decision.

In the semifinals, the slow pace bested the hare as he fell to the consolation bracket.

Up to the bombers at 285 Bermudian Springs’ Hogan Swenski started with a victory, but ran into a wall in the semifinals.

In the other half of the bracket Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell entered undefeated and he stayed that way as he grinded out a decision and turned an under hook with a trip into a four point move. Robell didn’t stop until he secured the pin and spot in the finals where the sophomore wasn’t going to change his attitude on the mat.

On to the finals @HailToTheeMcD Riley Robell stays undefeated with a fall in the state semifinals @fox43 @FOX43Sports#PIAAWrestling AA State Finals pic.twitter.com/GS8S4aBMlr — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) March 12, 2021

“I don’t think I have been this excited in a long time. I’ll just treat it like every other match, he is just another wrestler he is a kid and puts his pants on the same way I do. Just got to go out and wrestle.”

The nightcap session started with a parade of champions. The first name to be called, Levi Haines. The two time silver medalist has been dominant, so dominant in fact that he got my vote for most outstanding wrestler.

The junior was out quick and confident against his opponent from Sullivan County, Nathan Higley, who he pinned in the Super Regionals last week.

Haines secured a take down to open, and then another, before scoring three back points on a double chicken wing and tilt. Haines was in control and in the second wasted no time. Off the whistle he had his man on his back and worked it for a quick fall at 2:19 to claim that elusive gold medal. The victory was his 100th career win.

The 2x silver medalist just became a PA State Champion @cannerathletics ... MD MD & Fall in the finals https://t.co/527gkSa3dH pic.twitter.com/Q0I6ASKzgY — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) March 13, 2021

The celebration was mild on the mat and after a few hugs from his mom it was time for him to top the podium. Gold maybe something new just don’t expect it to change Levi.

“Winning isn’t everything,” said Haines. “It is fun but at the end of the day it doesn’t define me as a person but if I would have got another second place medal, waking up tomorrow I wouldn’t be a different person, I would still be Llevi Haines and that’s who I am always going to be.”

Jokingly media members said he could be a heck of poker player the way he was slow playing his accomplishment. Asked if his fan section or him were more excited he assured everyone he was excited.

“I am definitely excited but the crew, they were pretty excited as well.”

Michael Duggan brought home third place at 152 for the Bubblers.

Bermudian Springs teammates Savauri Shelton (215) and Hogan Swenski (285) each wrestled for third.

Shelton came away with fourth place.

Meanwhile Swenski, won back to back decisions in the consolation bracket to claim third.

Catch up with coach Dave McCollum he has 2 guys going for 3rd. He talks about their last two bouts. @fox43 @FOX43Sports @BermSports @YAscores #PIAAWrestling AA State Finals pic.twitter.com/aBAQok4LQv — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) March 13, 2021

At 189 pounds Bryce Enders from Halifax battled back after losing his opening bout to win the fifth place match.