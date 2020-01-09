Here's the 2020 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association football schedule.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 17
Division II
Eastern York at York Suburban
Friday, Sept. 18
Division I
Red Lion at Central York
Spring Grove at Northeastern
Dover at William Penn
Dallastown at South Western
Division II
Susquehannock at New Oxford
West York at Gettysburg
Division III
York Tech at Delone Catholic
Biglerville at Fairfield
Bermudian Springs at Hanover
Littlestown at York Catholic
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 25
Division I
Northeastern at Dallastown
Central York at Dover
South Western at Red Lion
William Penn at Spring Grove
Division II
New Oxford at Eastern York
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg at Susquehannock
Division III
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs
York Catholic at Biglerville
Delone Catholic at Littlestown
Saturday, Sept. 26
Division III
Hanover at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 3
Friday, October 2
Division I
Spring Grove at Dover
Red Lion at Northeastern
Dallastown at William Penn
Central York at South Western
Division II
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford
Eastern York at Gettysburg
Susquehannock at West York
Division III
Biglerville at Delone Catholic
Hanover at Fairfield
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic
Saturday, October 3
Division III
Littlestown at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 4
Friday, October 9
Division I
Spring Grove at Central York
Dover at Dallastown
William Penn at Red Lion
Northeastern at South Western
Division II
West York at Eastern York
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale
New Oxford at York Suburban
Division III
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs
York Tech at Biglerville
York Catholic at Fairfield
Littlestown at Hanover
Week 5
Friday, October 16
Division I
Red Lion at Dover
Central York at Northeastern
South Western at William Penn
Dallastown at Spring Grove
Division II
Eastern York at Susquehannock
York Suburban at Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale at West York
Division III
Fairfield at Delone Catholic
Biglerville at Littlestown
Hanover at York Catholic
Saturday, October 17
Division III
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Week 6
Friday, October 23
Division I
Dallastown at Central York
William Penn at Northeastern
Spring Grove at Red Lion
Dover at South Western
Division II
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg at New Oxford
West York at York Suburban
Division III
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs
York Tech at Fairfield
Biglerville at Hanover
Delone Catholic at York Catholic
Week 7
Friday, October 30
Division I
Red Lion at Dallastown
Northeastern at Dover
Central York at William Penn
South Western at Spring Grove
Division II
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York
York Suburban at Susquehannock
New Oxford at West York
Division III
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville
Hanover at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at Littlestown
Saturday, October 31
Division III
York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.