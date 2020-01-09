x
2020 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Football Schedule

The YAIAA's seven-week season kicks off with a Thursday night game on Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 31
Here's the 2020 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association football schedule. 

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 17

Division II

Eastern York at York Suburban

Friday, Sept. 18

Division I

Red Lion at Central York

Spring Grove at Northeastern

Dover at William Penn

Dallastown at South Western

Division II

Susquehannock at New Oxford

West York at Gettysburg

Division III

York Tech at Delone Catholic

Biglerville at Fairfield

Bermudian Springs at Hanover

Littlestown at York Catholic

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 25

Division I

Northeastern at Dallastown

Central York at Dover

South Western at Red Lion

William Penn at Spring Grove

Division II

New Oxford at Eastern York

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at Susquehannock

Division III

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs

York Catholic at Biglerville

Delone Catholic at Littlestown

Saturday, Sept. 26

Division III

Hanover at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 3

Friday, October 2

Division I

Spring Grove at Dover

Red Lion at Northeastern

Dallastown at William Penn

Central York at South Western

Division II

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford

Eastern York at Gettysburg

Susquehannock at West York

Division III

Biglerville at Delone Catholic

Hanover at Fairfield

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic

Saturday, October 3

Division III

Littlestown at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 4

Friday, October 9

Division I

Spring Grove at Central York

Dover at Dallastown

William Penn at Red Lion

Northeastern at South Western

Division II

West York at Eastern York

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale

New Oxford at York Suburban

Division III

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs

York Tech at Biglerville

York Catholic at Fairfield

Littlestown at Hanover

Week 5

Friday, October 16

Division I

Red Lion at Dover

Central York at Northeastern

South Western at William Penn

Dallastown at Spring Grove

Division II

Eastern York at Susquehannock

York Suburban at Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale at West York

Division III

Fairfield at Delone Catholic

Biglerville at Littlestown

Hanover at York Catholic

Saturday, October 17

Division III

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Week 6

Friday, October 23

Division I

Dallastown at Central York

William Penn at Northeastern

Spring Grove at Red Lion

Dover at South Western

Division II

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale

Gettysburg at New Oxford

West York at York Suburban

Division III

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs

York Tech at Fairfield

Biglerville at Hanover

Delone Catholic at York Catholic

Week 7

Friday, October 30

Division I

Red Lion at Dallastown

Northeastern at Dover

Central York at William Penn

South Western at Spring Grove

Division II

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York

York Suburban at Susquehannock

New Oxford at West York

Division III

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville

Hanover at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at Littlestown

Saturday, October 31

Division III

York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.