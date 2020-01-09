2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Here's the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football season schedule.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 17
Non-League
Jenkintown at Pequea Valley
Friday, Sept. 18
Non-League
Manheim Central at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Exeter
Elizabethtown at McCaskey
Warwick at Penn Manor
Governor Mifflin at Wilson
Garden Spot at Cocalico
Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley
Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco
Elco at Ephrata
Annville-Cleona at Donegal
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Lebanon at Northern Lebanon
Saturday, Sept. 19
Non-League
Octorara at Academy of New Church
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 25
Section 1
Cedar Crest at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Hempfield
Wilson at Manheim Township
Section 2
Manheim Central at Cocalico
Warwick at Conestoga Valley
Elizabethtown at Solanco
Section 3
Donegal at Lancaster Catholic
Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon
Garden Spot at Ephrata
Section 4
Columbia at Pequea Valley
Annville-Cleona at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Octorara
Week 3
Friday, October 2
Section 1
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at McCaskey
Penn Manor at Wilson
Section 2
Cocalico at Solanco
Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central at Warwick
Section 3
Lebanon at Ephrata
Donegal at Garden Spot
Lancaster Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg
Section 4
Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona
Octorara at Columbia
Pequea Valley at Elco
Week 4
Friday, October 9
Section 1
Hempfield at Cedar Crest
Manheim Township at Penn Manor
Wilson at McCaskey
Section 2
Conestoga Valley at Cocalico
Warwick at Elizabethtown
Solanco at Manheim Central
Section 3
Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic
Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal
Garden Spot at Lebanon
Section 4
Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley
Columbia at Northern Lebanon
Elco at Octorara
Week 5
Friday, October 16
Section 1
Cedar Crest at Wilson
Manheim Township at Hempfield
McCaskey at Penn Manor
Section 2
Elizabethtown at Cocalico
Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central
Warwick at Solanco
Section 3
Ephrata at Donegal
Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg
Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic
Section 4
Annville-Cleona at Columbia
Elco at Northern Lebanon
Octorara at Pequea Valley
Week 6
Friday, October 23
Section 1
Penn Manor at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Wilson
McCaskey at Manheim Township
Section 2
Cocalico at Warwick
Solanco at Conestoga Valley
Manheim Central at Elizabethtown
Section 3
Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata
Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot
Donegal at Lebanon
Section 4
Octorara at Annville-Cleona
Columbia at Elco
Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley
Week 7
Friday, October 30
Section 1-2 Crossover Games
Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown
Warwick at Hempfield
Cocalico at Manheim Township
Solanco at Penn Manor
Wilson at Manheim Central
McCaskey at Conestoga Valley
Section 3-4 Crossover Games
Ephrata at Columbia
Elco at Donegal
Pequea Valley at Garden Spot
Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona
Lebanon at Octorara
Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg