2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule

The league will play a truncated seven-game season, beginning with a Thursday night game on Sept. 17
Football Generic Web

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Here's the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football season schedule. 

All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 17

Non-League

Jenkintown at Pequea Valley

Friday, Sept. 18

Non-League

Manheim Central at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Exeter

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Warwick at Penn Manor

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Elco at Ephrata

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon

Saturday, Sept. 19

Non-League

Octorara at Academy of New Church

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 25

Section 1

Cedar Crest at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Hempfield

Wilson at Manheim Township

Section 2

Manheim Central at Cocalico

Warwick at Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown at Solanco

Section 3

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon

Garden Spot at Ephrata

Section 4

Columbia at Pequea Valley

Annville-Cleona at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Octorara

Week 3

Friday, October 2

Section 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at McCaskey

Penn Manor at Wilson

Section 2

Cocalico at Solanco

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Warwick

Section 3

Lebanon at Ephrata

Donegal at Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic at Lampeter-Strasburg

Section 4

Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona

Octorara at Columbia

Pequea Valley at Elco

Week 4

Friday, October 9

Section 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest

Manheim Township at Penn Manor

Wilson at McCaskey

Section 2

Conestoga Valley at Cocalico

Warwick at Elizabethtown

Solanco at Manheim Central

Section 3

Ephrata at Lancaster Catholic

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal

Garden Spot at Lebanon

Section 4

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley

Columbia at Northern Lebanon

Elco at Octorara

Week 5

Friday, October 16

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Wilson

Manheim Township at Hempfield

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Section 2

Elizabethtown at Cocalico

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Central

Warwick at Solanco

Section 3

Ephrata at Donegal

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg

Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic

Section 4

Annville-Cleona at Columbia

Elco at Northern Lebanon

Octorara at Pequea Valley

Week 6

Friday, October 23

Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Wilson

McCaskey at Manheim Township

Section 2

Cocalico at Warwick

Solanco at Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown

Section 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata

Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot

Donegal at Lebanon

Section 4

Octorara at Annville-Cleona

Columbia at Elco

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley

Week 7

Friday, October 30

Section 1-2 Crossover Games

Cedar Crest at Elizabethtown

Warwick at Hempfield

Cocalico at Manheim Township

Solanco at Penn Manor

Wilson at Manheim Central

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley

Section 3-4 Crossover Games

Ephrata at Columbia

Elco at Donegal

Pequea Valley at Garden Spot

Lancaster Catholic at Annville-Cleona

Lebanon at Octorara

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg