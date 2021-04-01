Roll out the balls, hit the mats and jump in the pool. The high school winter sports season restarts on Monday. Even though the temporary ban is lifted, restrictions remain in place. Masks are mandatory for the athletes even during the competitions except for swimmers when they are physically in the pool. There are fan limits and cheerleaders are allowed at home games but will not travel for road games.
We talked with the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association (YAIAA) Executive Director Chuck Abbott about the restart. The attached video includes part of his interview that aired on FOX43's Sunday Sports Frenzy discussing the policy to have athletes wearing masks during basketball games and wrestling matches.