Day one District III Track and Field Championships

A slight rain delay to bein day one.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — First day of the District III Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University got off to a soggy start. These spring student-athletes have had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at them, weather wise.

After an hour and ten minute delay, the track was cleared off of any standing water and competition resumed.

They move the AAA girls pole vault inside of the field house. Solanco's Katie Urbine easily cleared 11-feet. She won the event clearing 12-feet and says she’s used to vaulting inside.

"I pole vault for practice inside so I'm used to that and I figured since it was raining, there was no point in doing it outside in the weather," said Urbine.

Quickly after, the sun came out for some big jumps. Just a freshman Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly with a top jump of 47-feet won the boys AAA triple jump, setting a new school record.



"I'm usually like more focused on basketball type guy but I'd figure I'd come out cause I like to jump and winning it as a freshman is crazy," said Kelly who looks to have found a new sport to enjoy and be successful in.

Over to the high jump, Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson he junior clears 6-feet, 6-inches for a new personal record and district gold.:

"I was so nervous, it's been there all week. I was so ready to just jump and just get into it and once I did, I just felt amazing," said Gunderson.

Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell hopped, skipped and jumped her way to gold in the girls AAA triple of 37-7.75. Just 2.25 inches separated the top three jumpers.

The sky’s the limit for Hershey’s Justin Rogers. On his final attempt, he set a new district record of 16-feet, 4-inches and pointed to his coach after to thank for keeping him on that pole. He then goes for 16-10 but just narrowly missed Rogers knows it’s achievable after clearing 17-2 at leagues.

"I was jumping the gun a little bit got a little to excited towards the end and kind of realized that and take a step back and I'm really happy I did cause clearly it worked out," said Rogers.

In the throws, Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper destroyed the competition. Heaves it 61-feet, 7.25-inches for the AAA boys shot put gold.

Trials and semi finals for the 100, 200 and 100/110 hurdles, with the finals on Saturday. The only final on the track is the 3,200-meters.

Greencastle-Antrim always has good distance runners. The sophomore Claire Paci won the AAA girls in 10:38.10.

Hanover’s Matthew Nawn had a straightaway advantage to win the boys AA race and got a well-deserved water shower after finishing in, 9:38.42.

And to close it out, another devil wins it. Greencastle-Antrim Weber Long broke the district record by point .06; winning in 9:06.63.

Now it's time for rest, recovery and a whole lot of fluids before an early start tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.