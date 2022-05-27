Day one of PIAA Track and Field Championships

District III has three claim gold on first day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Day one of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University. It's always a big talker and that's the weather. Athletes that competed early had completely different weather than in the afternoon.

It started with umbrellas up in the morning to a down pour around noon. Which caused a little over a two-hour delay. When things cleared up, it got hot and muggy.

In the only final on the track, the rest of the events were prelims, the girls AAA 1600-meters.

Moon Area’s Mia Cochran ran away from the pack.

Greencastle sophomore Claire Paci made a move to get up blocked and release herself from the pack. With a big smile on her face, she placed second and broke 5-minutes with a new personal record of 4:54.77.

“I was just trying to like hold on and that pack got super tight on the 4th lap and it's just like, everyone for themselves," said Paci.

In the same event, AAA boys Central Dauphin’s Timothy Roden used his kick to secure third place, also finished with a new PR of 4:11.58.

“Really tough race mentally. Especially, with the rain and just the conditions and who I know I'm going up against. So, I just know I had to beat the next person closest to me," said Roden.

Four district three runners finish in the top eight of the boys AAA podium.

Over to the field events, in the boys AAA triple jump. Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly surprised himself at districts and the freshman surprised himself, again. Just a hop, skip and jump on his way to gold with another PR of 48 feet, 1 inch.

"It actually felt even better than the one from last week. I jumped and I got out of the pit, I got out of the sand, I looked where my mark was and I was like, oh yeah, that's gotta be something crazy," said Kelly.

Lancaster Catholic freshman Teresa Moore reached new heights. She cleared 5 feet, 5 inches for silver. This moment, feels surreal.

"Never in a million years. Honestly, I knew I just wanted to practice and go out and have fun and that's exactly what I did," said

Just like districts, AA girls pole vault moved inside. On her final attempt, Solanco’s Katie Urbine cleared a new PR of 13 feet. Good for silver and falls just short of a new state record at 13-6. Vaulting inside at districts last week helped.

"I think seeing this last week really just helped me be totally confident with doing it again," said Urbine.

A disadvantage for the boys AA high jump, can’t wear spikes on the gym floor.

Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to finish fifth as Trinity’s Tyler Rossi cleared 6 feet, 3 inches to grab the bronze.

Outside to a much warmer and sunnier day.

In the AAA boys shot put, Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper, on his finish attempt, throws it 59 feet, 9.75 inches for state gold.

"Last year, just missed the finals by one spot. So, coming back this year, I knew what I wanted. So, I worked hard. Didn't give up," said Shomper.

All eyes were on the AAA boys pole vault, Hershey’s Justin Rogers came in at 15 feet, 6 inches. He cleared it by a mile. Rogers then cleared 16 feet, 7 inches to set the state meet record. A quick refuel of sour patch kids then how about one more record. Cleared 17 feet, 3 inches to break his own Pa vaulting record, by an inch.

"Every time I go, I just go smile a little bit harder. The crowd is just so much fun. My coaches just tell me to change a little bit and I listen to him 'cause they're always right," Rogers.