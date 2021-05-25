Finals set for District III girls lacrosse championship games

South Western and York Catholic both advance for a chance to earn district gold

YORK, Pa. — A busy week of District III spring sports playoffs continued on Tuesday with the first round of softball along with the girls lacrosse final four.

FOX43 stopped by the 5A softball first round matchup between Solanco and Elizabethtown. The game stayed low scoring until the sixth. Elizabethtown’s Sophia Finch hit a hot shot to Solanco’s third baseman who hesitated long enough to allow Jess Zimmerman to score. The Bears extended their lead to 3-1 and loaded the bases. Brooke Bryan then cleared the bases with a triple to add to the lead. The Bears comfortably advanced to the next round 6-1.

In girls lacrosse action, the super flower blood moon was hanging over the field in Chocolatetown for the District III 3A semifinal between Hershey and South Western.

The game was tied at six at halftime. Hershey’s Caroline Glus worked her magic around the net, then changed direction back the original route to score in front of the net for the Trojans.

Mustangs captain Ella Baker answered as she took a pass and fired one in while getting a stick to the face. Katie Yocum sliced her way thru Hershey's defense to add another goal. The Trojans came in to the contest unbeaten and leave with their first setback.

South Western galloped to the finals, outscoring Hershey 12 to 3 in the second half to strut their stuff into the 3A final with a solid 18-9 victory.

The Mustangs will meet Wilson in the title game Thursday Night, 7pm at Landis Field. The Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit at Manheim Township to pull away in the second half 19-12.

In the 2A semifinals, York Catholic protected a sizable lead down the stretch to keep Cocalico out of reach. The Irish claim one spot in the championship game with a 12-7 victory over the Eagles.