High School teams to play in PIAA semi-finals on Tuesday

Below is the schedule of where and when teams will be playing.

Tuesday, November 17th - PIAA SEMIFINALS

Volleyball

2A - Trinity vs. Pine Grove at Trinity High School, 6 p.m.

3A - York Suburban vs. Bethlehem Catholic at York Suburban - 6 p.m.

4A - Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Altoona HS - 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

1A - Greenwood vs. Shady Side Academy at Lower Dauphin MS - 5 p.m.

3A - Central Dauphin vs. Pine Richland at Central Dauphin HS - 5 p.m.

2A - Palmyra vs. Selinsgrove at Palmyra HS - 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

4A - Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny at Altoona Manison Park - 5 p.m.

3A - Mechanicsburg vs. Mars at Hollidaysburg - 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

3A - Northern York vs. Upper Moreland at North Side Elementary (Mechanicsburg) - 6 p.m.

4A - Cumberland Valley vs. Seneca Valley at Altoona Manison Park - 7 p.m.

