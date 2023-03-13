High school girl wrestlers hit the mats for MyHouse Girls State Wrestling Championships

Area wrestlers are excited about what the future holds on the path to PIAA sanction status.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Central Dauphin High School was the host of the MyHouse Girls State Wrestling Championships for what may be the final time.

As sanction status looms near, a bigger venue seems to be in the cards.

The ladies were in action Sunday, with plenty of teams from District III in the fold. The sport's continued growth has been publicized over the recent months with over 100 high schools sponsoring the sport.

These ladies are ready to take their game to the next level and shine wherever the state chooses their state tournament to be.

"I was fortunate enough to go up yesterday [Saturday] to watch the 'AA' and 'AAA' finals," said Isabella Baccio, Manheim Township junior wrestler. "And just the atmosphere I mean, you might see the finals here, and they are hyped and everything, but nothing can compare to that. I mean the entire arena is electric!"

South Western junior Natalie Handy is excited for what is possible next season.

"Obviously, when I went into this sport I wasn't aware that this was going to happen. It's a good change and it's just I'm so excited to see for my senior year how it's going to be next year."