High School Football Saturday

YORK, Pa. — Saturday was a big day for York Tech on the football field. September 26th will be a day they remember for a long time as they ended their nearly four year losing streak with a win over Hanover.
The victory had to be done in come back style as Hanover's Chase Roberts dropped a dime to Mason Smith for a score and 7-0 lead.
In the third quarter York Tech came alive, Johnson Jamar was able to sneak one in for the score and the two point conversion had the Spartans up 8-7.
Later in third on fourth and two, Spartans used the speed of Sommer Hunter to get outside and after a nifty cut he went for 51 yards for the score. York Tech was able to hold on 14-7 for a victory they have waited a long time for.
In the Mid-Penn it was Steel-High and conference newcomer Upper Dauphin. The Trojans had the horses early. Opening drive, a counter to perfection, Christian Snyder slipped a few tackles to the far side and went 51 yards for the score and six zip lead after a failed conversion.
No panic for Coach Erby and the Rollers, Steel-High turned to their playmaker Mehki Flowers, the Penn State target took what appeared to be a simple handoff and cruised like a thoroughbred around the corner and into the end zone from 50 plus. Steel-High went up on the PAT and they did not look back. Freshman QB Alex Erby had a big day to multiple receivers including Tyrone Moore who found the end zone. Erby also found Flowers for two scores including a diving circus grab. The story though the Rollers defense and coach Erby was excited about that.
In the Lanc-Leb for the nightcap between Warwick and Conestoga Valley. The Warrior defense came to play early. Linebackers Colton Miller and Nate Maher each had first quarter interceptions which set up two short scoring drives that ended with Miller running in for six. Miller a big night with four scores. Quarterback Joey McCracken made his debut and moved pretty well in the pocket including a nice confident throw to favorite target Caleb Schmitz after a muffed snap. Warwick controlled the entire game cruising to 41-0 victory. The win a milestone for coach Bob Locker. His 100th at the school. His grandson who almost seven months old was at his first game so that made it even more special. Coach was honored with a game ball, balloons and banners something he called pretty cool even if it not his style.