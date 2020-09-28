High School Football Saturday

York Tech, Steel-High, and Warwick notch victories

YORK, Pa. — Saturday was a big day for York Tech on the football field. September 26th will be a day they remember for a long time as they ended their nearly four year losing streak with a win over Hanover.

The victory had to be done in come back style as Hanover's Chase Roberts dropped a dime to Mason Smith for a score and 7-0 lead.

In the third quarter York Tech came alive, Johnson Jamar was able to sneak one in for the score and the two point conversion had the Spartans up 8-7.

Later in third on fourth and two, Spartans used the speed of Sommer Hunter to get outside and after a nifty cut he went for 51 yards for the score. York Tech was able to hold on 14-7 for a victory they have waited a long time for.

In the Mid-Penn it was Steel-High and conference newcomer Upper Dauphin. The Trojans had the horses early. Opening drive, a counter to perfection, Christian Snyder slipped a few tackles to the far side and went 51 yards for the score and six zip lead after a failed conversion.

No panic for Coach Erby and the Rollers, Steel-High turned to their playmaker Mehki Flowers, the Penn State target took what appeared to be a simple handoff and cruised like a thoroughbred around the corner and into the end zone from 50 plus. Steel-High went up on the PAT and they did not look back. Freshman QB Alex Erby had a big day to multiple receivers including Tyrone Moore who found the end zone. Erby also found Flowers for two scores including a diving circus grab. The story though the Rollers defense and coach Erby was excited about that.