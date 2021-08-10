x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Week 7 of the High School Football Frenzy

Features big win by Boiling Springs in our Frenzy Game of the Week

Week 7 of the High School Football Frenzy on FOX43 features a big win in the Battle of the Springs for Boiling Springs.  Alex Cawley recaps all of the action and postgame reaction to the Bubblers 44-28 victory at Big Spring in the attached video.  The first half of our Frenzy highlights show also captures wins by Shippensburg over Northern York and Central York going on the road to hand Spring Grove their first setback of the year.  Here are the scores from the first half of this week's HSFF:

Boiling Springs   44    Big Spring      28

Shippensburg     21    Northern York  3

Central York        48    Spring Grove  17

York Catholic       31    Fairfield        0

Manheim Township  48    Penn Manor   14

The second half of the Frenzy showcases the Columbia offense as they execute multiple big plays in their victory over Northern Lebanon.  Cedar Crest pulls of a surprise victory at Hempfield and Mechanicsburg rallies to knock off Greencastle-Antrim.  The following are the scores for the games in the second half of our High School Football Frenzy this week:

Mechanicsburg    28     Greencastle-Antrim     24

Cedar Crest         20      Hempfield                  13

Columbia            35       Northern Lebanon      13

RELATED: The Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch in Week 7 (plus a few bonus games)