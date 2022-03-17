Three local teams to play in PIAA Final Four

YORK, Pa. — It's girl power when it comes to the PIAA State Basketball Brackets. All three of District III teams are represented on the girls side of the bracket. Mechanicsburg seeks semifinal berth for the very first time with a win over West York on the quarterfinals and if both Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin win their individual games, they will meet once again, this time for the state title.
The final four games will be played over the next two days; the schedule as follows below.
Friday, March 18th - 6A Girls Semifinals
Cedar Cliff vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Mt. Lebanon at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 19th - 5A girls Semifinals
Mechanicsburg vs. Cardinal O'Hara at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, p.m.