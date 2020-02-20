Stunning comeback sends the Irish to 2A District Final

York Catholic was down 61-41 with three minutes left in the game, tying it up at 65 to send into OT.

STEELTON, Pa. — The District III boys basketball 2A Semifinals shocked the home of the Rollers.

York Catholic traveled to Steelton-Highspire for the second match-up, this season. The first time they played, the Rollers cruised to nearly a 40-point victory. Wednesday night was a complete different story.

In the fourth quarter, with the Rollers up by 20, Steel-High takes their starters out of the game and puts the players off the bench in.

With three minutes left in the game, this is where the Irish got hot. Down 61-41, York Catholic starting knocking down shots and turning the ball over in the favor. Before they knew it, there was 19 seconds left, down by three. Irish working around the arc to Preston Boeckel who knocked down a three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Irish took control of the game, running the clock and shooting when necessary.