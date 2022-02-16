West York to meet Eastern York in YAIAA Final, Hemfield faces undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg in Lanc-Leb championship

YORK, Pa. — Finalist determined in YAIAA and Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Basketball Championship games.
YAIAA
West York 60, Northeastern 57
Eastern York 46, Red Lion 45 (2OT)
West York and Eastern York will play for the YAIAA title on Friday.
Lancaster-Lebanon
Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Manheim Central 68
Warwick 48, Hempfield 52
The Pioneers will make just their second finals appearance in program history, riding an undefeated season, 24-0. They will play Hempfield for the Lanc-Leb title Friday at Manheim Township at 7PM.