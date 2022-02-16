x
West York to meet Eastern York in YAIAA Final, Hemfield faces undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg in Lanc-Leb championship

Championship games will be played Friday.

YORK, Pa. — Finalist determined in YAIAA and Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Basketball Championship games.

YAIAA

West York 60, Northeastern 57

Eastern York 46, Red Lion 45 (2OT)

West York and Eastern York will play for the YAIAA title on Friday.

Lancaster-Lebanon

Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Manheim Central 68

Warwick 48, Hempfield 52

The Pioneers will make just their second finals appearance in program history, riding an undefeated season, 24-0. They will play Hempfield for the Lanc-Leb title Friday at Manheim Township at 7PM.

