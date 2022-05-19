Delone Catholic wins Gretchen Wolf Swartz sportsmanship award

A total of $69,000 awarded to seven members of the girls basketball team.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. —

Girl's basketball players at an Adams County high school were awarded Thursday morning for good sportsmanship, winning thousands in scholarships.

The girls at Delone Catholic High School were recognized as the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award winners at the conclusion of this year’s basketball season.

The honor is for the school's sportsmanship of the players, coaches and fans home and away games.

Players say they are honored to represent the school.

"I mean, so much because we work really hard just like for everything we accomplish and just be awarded that it seems like it's all paid off," Delone Catholic senior Gianna Hoddinott said.

"Coach helped me get here all my teammates and it's just super exciting and to accept such a great award," Delone Catholic senior Abigael Vingsel said.

This is the first time Delone has ever been awarded the sportsmanship award.

The award comes a week after Susquehannock High School's boys basketball team was honored with the same award.

Between Susquehannock and Delone, $152,000 has been awarded.

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981 to 1995.