Hershey promotes Allen to head coach

The Bears have also added Steve Bergin to the coaching staff.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It didn't take long for the Hershey Bears to find their next head coach and they didn't have to look far.

Chocolatetown announced on Thursday that Scott Allen has been promoted to become the franchise's 27th head coach in Hershey's history.

"We are thrilled to promote Scott Allen to head coach of the Hershey Bears," said Hershey's Vice President of Hockey Operations Bryan Helmer in a release. "He's done a great job over the past two years in Hershey, and his familiarity with our organization will make this a seamless transition. Scott is well-respected and has a long resume of invaluable experience, bringing a tireless work ethic to everything he does."

The Massachusetts native arrived in Hershey in 2019 as an assistant coach and boasts 25 years of coaching experience at the NHL, AHL, and ECHL levels.

"His desire to develop our players in a winning culture makes him a perfect fit for our historic franchise," added Helmer.

He replaces Spencer Carbery who was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach last month.

Allen and the Bears have already to their coaching staff by hiring Steve Bergin as an assistant coach.

Bergin is back in the Capitals organization after a year away. The former South Carolina Stingrays head coach was the ECHL Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. He joined the Sacred Heart University coaching staff for the 2020-2021 season.

Hershey will introduce the new coaches during a virtual event on Friday, Aug. 6th at Noon, which Bears fans can see on the team's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.