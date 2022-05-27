Hershey Pole Vaulter Justin Rogers aims for history making jump in PIAA State finals

Rogers looks to capture the official state record for pole vault

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Justin Rogers is the top pole vaulter in the state. The senior phenom set the District three meet record at 16'4 last week and has a personal record of 17'2.

The District finals today and tomorrow give Rogers the chance to do something that is unprecedented. Not only set the bar again with the highest pole vault ever recorded in the state, but to reset the state record at an even higher number.

“I want a new state record this is my last time last opportunity last chance I want to do something really special and put on a show," said Rogers "Anything above 17'2 and kind of up my national ranking a little bit."

Rogers focused on rest and recovery mainly before the finals. His final workouts of the week were to put the finishing touches on his jumps and work on small techniques to reach his lofty goal.

Finishing the jump I mean that has been something that we have working on all year," said Pole Vault coach Tim Marconi "He's done it from time to time when he hit 17’2 that was the first time I seen a perfect jump so I know he has it in him."

Rogers is committed to jump at University of Virginia for college. He knows all eyes will be on him when his time comes.