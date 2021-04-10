Hershey Cubs boast plenty of local talent

With international appeal, the new junior hockey team in Hershey has a lot of local connections, as well.

HERSHEY, Pa. — When the Boudreau name is attached to a hockey team anywhere in the world, there's going to be some global interest.

"We had two kids that were in England and then they went to Canada. They flew into Canada and they were there yesterday and today. So we have guys that were only here less than a day," recalled Cubs Head Coach Brennan Thompson.

Hershey's newest hockey club, the Cubs, boasts young talent from as far as Russia, Sweden, and Canada, but also as close as just a few minutes away from Chocolatetown.

"I mean, The Barn is a great place to play. I've always enjoyed playing here, so to have it be the home rink, it's absolutely awesome," said defenseman Kye Dunigan.

Coach Thompson played for Lebanon Valley College and most recently helmed the Palmyra team in the CPIHL.

Gabe Page, a Palmyra native, is a forward on the Cubs, while Dunigan is a Hempfield grad. Any player wants their team to win, but the 'Hershey' on the jersey is also home to these Cubs.

"It's a lot of fun," said Dunigan after his home debut. "I had more family in the stands here than I've had for years now, so it's really nice to do it at home. Having people I know come out and support us just gives you extra motivation to make you want to go out there and win."

Many of these young players have spent time in junior leagues all over the world. In some cases, situations have left a bad taste in their mouths, but the combination of Hershey, hockey, and the Boudreaus has already left them with a positive feeling.

"Organizations haven't treated us very fairly, it felt like, and just knowing what kind of people they are, and how they carry themselves and run their organization, there's just a feeling of comfort knowing we're in great hands," said Dunigan.