Hershey Bears announce training camp roster, schedule for public practices

Training Camp practices are free and open to the public. Those attending should enter through the main doors of the GIANT Center.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 26.

The Hershey Bears have announced the team's 2023 training camp roster, along with a schedule of practices that are open to the public.

The following players are part of Hershey's initial 2023 Training Camp roster:

Forwards (17): Pierrick Dube, Tyson Empey, Ethen Frank, Tyler Heidt*, Ryan Hofer, Jimmy Huntington, Jarid Lukosevicius*, Julian Napravnik, Kevin O'Neil, Dmitry Osipov, Garrett Roe, Henrik Rybinski, Ryan Steele*, Matt Strome, Alexander Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Mike Vecchione

Defensemen: (9): Logan Day, Michael Kim, Nick Leivermann, Benton Maass, Jake Massie, Jon McDonald, Spencer Meier*, Aaron Ness, Colin Swoyer

Goaltenders (2): Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson

* Indicates player on a Training Camp Tryout

There are 11 players who helped Hershey to the 2023 Calder Cup Championship on the roster. Returning players include alternate captain Mike Vecchione who tallied the Game 7 overtime goal to give Hershey its 12th championship, Ethen Frank, who paced the club with 30 goals in 2022-23, as well as alternate captain Aaron Ness.

The team notes that many additions are expected to join the Bears roster, as Hershey's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, will have to reduce their camp roster to a maximum of 23 skaters. Earlier today, the Capitals placed forward Riley Sutter and defenseman Chase Priskie on waivers for the purpose of loan to Hershey. Players that clear waivers will be assigned to the Bears and will be available to participate in Tuesday's Training Camp practice.

The schedule for the first week of Hershey's 2023 Training Camp is as follows:

Monday Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. at GIANT Center (Non-Game Group)

10:30 a.m., Preseason Game #1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. at Hersheypark Arena

7 p.m., Preseason Game #2 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

All Training Camp events are subject to change.



