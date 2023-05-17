Hershey Bears sweep Wolf Pack to advance to AHL Eastern Conference Finals

The Bears will face the Rochester Americans in a best-of-seven series that starts Tuesday at the Giant Center.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's a quick trip up and back to Hartford for the Hershey Bears as they finish off a sweep of the Wolf Pack to win the AHL Atlantic Division title.

The Bears advanced with a 3-1 victory in Game 3 at XL Center in Hartford on Wednesday Night.

Vincent Lorio, Lucas Johansen and Garrett Pilon scored the goals for Hershey, but goalie Hunter Shepard is given the number one star with his stellar play in net for the Bears.

Shepard stopped 33 of 34 shots he faced and won all three games in goal for the series.

We’ll see you in the Eastern Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/uB7OnuwpMB — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 18, 2023

Rochester finished off a sweep of Toronto to win the North Division so the Eastern Conference Finals matchup is set with Rochester traveling to Hershey to start the best of seven series on Tuesday Night.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming series with the Bears having a home-ice advantage.

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 23 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 - Monday, May 29 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 6:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 6 - Friday, June 2 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 7:05 p.m.

* Game 7 - Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.