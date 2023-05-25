Bears slow down Rochester offense to even Calder Cup Playoff series

Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard blanks the Americans 2-0 in Game Two.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Bears starting goalie Hunter Shepard didn't make it out of the second period in Game One of the AHL's Eastern Conference Finals against Rochester.

He allowed four goals on just 16 shots to the Americans in the Bears' 5-1 loss.

His response in Game Two was to stop all 24 shots he faced and a handful of the saves were of the spectacular variety.

The Bears needed him to be sharp early on as the offense struggled to find a rhythm and beat Amerks goalie Malcolm Subban.

Henrik Borgstrom broke a scoreless tie with a power play goal in the second period and Beck Malenstyn added some insurance before the second intermission for the only goals of the game.

The pressure was on for Hershey to salvage a split in the first two games of this series at home.

Now, they head to Rochester to face the Amerks and a sellout crowd in on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Game Four is also on the road on Monday at 6:05 p.m.