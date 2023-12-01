Hershey Bears set to retire Chris Bourque's #17 in pregame ceremony on Saturday

Bourque is 8th player in franchise history to receive the honor

HERSHEY, Pa. — There's only one hockey player in history with three Calder Cup Championships as a member of the Hershey Bears.

In a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Giant Center, the team will honor that player, Chris Bourque, when they retire his jersey #17 and raise it to the rafters.

Bourque joins seven others in franchise history to receive the honor.

Several of those players shared the same number, so #17 becomes the fifth number to be retired.

"There are some legendary players that have played here, the history of the Hershey Bears, obviously the most historic franchise in the American Hockey League (AHL), it's an honor to be recognized as a player that's going to be having my number up there with those guys," said Bourque.

The pregame ceremony begins at 5:45 pm and will last approximately 30 minutes.

Bourque ranks fifth all-time in scoring for the Bears with 586 points in 604 regular season games. He was part of Calder Cup-winning teams in 2006, 2009 and 2010.