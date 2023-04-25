Hershey Bears ready for Calder Cup playoffs after long layoff | Sunday Sitdown

Head Coach Todd Nelson joined Andrew Kalista on the Sunday Sports Frenzy to discuss the Calder Cup playoffs for the Bears.

HERSHEY, Pa. — There wasn't much of a break for the Hershey Bears as they waited to find out their first Calder Cup playoff opponent.

With a long layoff, the No. 2 seed did take some time to get fresh, but there was plenty of work to be done.

During a skills practice, Bears head coach Todd Nelson joined Andrew Kalista to discuss the Calder Cup playoffs, how players need to approach this time of year and what he likes most about his club as they get set to drop the puck on another playoff run.