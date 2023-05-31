First attempt to clinch the Eastern Conference falls short for the Hershey Bears

Hershey's miscues and lack of scoring resulted in a 4-1 setback in Game 5.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The sold-out crowd at Giant Center on Wednesday night was ready to celebrate an Eastern Conference Championship. The Bears, especially, were ready to finish off their series with the Rochester Americans.

Amerks goalie Malcolm Subban had other plans.

Subban made some critical stops with his glove in the opening minutes of Game 5 in Hershey to keep Rochester from falling behind and preventing the jam-packed arena from exploding with noise.

On top of the goalkeeping, the offense did enough to beat the Bears 4-1.

Consistent and often spectacular Bears goalie Hunter Shepard blinked first, allowing a goal in the first period from Americans Right Wing Jirk Kulich that gave the visitors a lead they never relinquished.

Thanks to an epic comeback in Game 4 to take a three-games-to-one series lead, the Bears have two more chances to close it out.