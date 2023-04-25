Hershey Bears look to up the intensity before puck-drop in their playoff series

The Hershey Bears begin their Calder Cup Playoffs on the road in Charlotte on Friday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears begin the Atlantic Division Semifinals this week against the Charlotte Checkers, as part of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Bears, who finished the regular season in second place in the Atlantic Division, now face the third-place Checkers in a best-of-five series that begins on the road at Charlotte on Friday.

Before the team departs on Wednesday morning for a 490-mile bus ride, the chocolate-and-white got in one more skate at Giant Center.

After last playing on April 15th, the goal for the Bears is to make sure they are ready for the intensity of playoff hockey when the puck drops Friday night.