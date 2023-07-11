Hershey Bears to lift championship banner before home opener on Oct. 14

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears have announced that the club's home opener for the 2023-24 season will be held on Saturday, October 14 at the GIANT Center.
Before the matchup against the Belleville Senators, the Bears will host a pregame ceremony that will include the raising of the 12th Calder Cup banner to the rafters.
Further details on the Opening Night festivities are expected to be announced later this summer, and the full 72-game schedule for the 2023-24 season is expected to be released on Wednesday, July 12.