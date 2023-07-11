Hershey Bears to lift championship banner before home opener on Oct. 14

Ahead of the game, the Bears will host a pregame ceremony that will include the raising of the 12th Calder Cup banner to the rafters.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears have announced that the club's home opener for the 2023-24 season will be held on Saturday, October 14 at the GIANT Center.

Before the matchup against the Belleville Senators, the Bears will host a pregame ceremony that will include the raising of the 12th Calder Cup banner to the rafters.