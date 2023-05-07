Hershey Bears Hall of Famer returns to Giant Center for 3ICE Event

Chris Bourque took to the ice with his father Ray as the coach of Team Bourque.

HERSHEY, Pa. — His number 17 was retired and raised to the rafters in January. Six months later, Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Chris Bourque is back on skates for the 3ICE event at Giant Center.

During the ceremony, his brother Ryan was there to bring him up to the podium. On Wednesday Night, Chris and Ryan are teammates once again with their Stanley Cup-winning father Ray as the coach.

The unique 3-on-3 format of the 3ICE event brings a wide-open, exciting style of hockey to fans of the Bourques and fans of the game.

Team Bourque consists of TJ Hensick (f), Cooper Zech (d), Ryan Bednard (g), Patrick Grasso (f), and Shane Harper (f). Team Bourque played Team Murphy, coached by former All-Star and Stanley Cup Champion Larry Murphy, featuring Hank Crone (f), Matt Register (d), Colton Hargrove (f), Mark Auk (d), Derek Barach (f), Max Gerlach (f), and Eamon McAdam (g).

3ICE features a three-on-three, bracket-style, single-elimination series of games featuring two, eight-minute periods with a running clock.

The other first round match up featured Team Mullen, coached by Stanley Cup Champion Joey Mullen, featuring Patrick Mullen (d), Joe Whitney (f), Paul Carey (f), Seamus Donohue (d), Parker Miler (g), Steven Whitney (f), and Cam Brown (f), against Team LeClair, coached by Stanley Cup Champion and former Philadelphia Flyer John LeClair, featuring Brandon Hawkins (f), Ian McCoshen (d), Brayden Watts (f), Colton Saucerman (d), Colin Theisen (f), Tim Coffman (f), and Max Milosek (g).

Steven and Joe Whitney also played for the Bears.

The winners of the two first-round games competed in the finals with the other two teams facing off in a consolation game.