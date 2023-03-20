Hershey Bears expand Hall of Fame Night to include Class of 2021, 2022

The American Hockey League franchise inducts six players, one official and two media members.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It took a little while longer they anticipated, but for the newest members of the Hershey Bears Hall of Fame, an extra year was more than worth the wait.

The COVID-19 pandemic put festivities on hold for a few years, but the team hosted a luncheon on Saturday and conducted the ceremony Saturday night in the Giant Center to honor and celebrate the nine newest members.

Rich history surrounds the Bears, so it's not easy to select the people who earn a place in the Bears Hall of Fame.

Former Bears players inducted include Barry Ashbee, "Long" John Henderson, Myron Stankiewicz, Brian Dobbin, Keith Aucoin and Frederic Cassivi.

Longtime linesman Don Foreman is on the list along with media members John Travers and Gregg Mace, who helped tell the story of the Hershey Bears for decades.