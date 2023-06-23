Fans supported Bears from Giant Center with a watch party

Bears Nation came out in full force to support the Chocolate and White into the early morning hours.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears won the Calder cup but it took a den full of bears to make it happen. The chocolate and white faithful packed the Giant Center for a dramatic and thrilling watch party. While the amusement park is next door to the arena, fans were on a roller coaster ride of emotions, into the early hours..

Chocolatetown turned into partytown as fans were not going to miss a chance at watching the Hershey Bears record history.



"we were there when they won an 88112 straight so this would be right up there with that," said Craig Hamliton or Hummelstown.



If there is one thing Bears fans had in common, they wanted the cup!



"Excited! I mean it's game seven. (It's) do or die," said Suzie Wigel of Middletown.

Hundreds, quite possibly thousands. flocked to Giant Center as the game left fans on the edge of their seat. The anxiety was real and at the max at times but Bears Nation never stopped believing and when the las goal was scored, the place erupted.



"I was shaking. I was shaking, but everyone is jumping up and down I was so excited," said Liz Markley of Lancaster.

"So good to see them finally win, again. I got this puck hat the first night they raised the last banner," said Cameron Macariola of Lancaster.

"So exciting! We watched this team all season and we knew it was special right from day one," said Missy Marky of Hummelstown.

For some, they took the day off. Others will be tired Thursday at work.

"I have afternoon shift tomorrow so I can, at least, sleep in. I don't know how I'll sleep tonight. We won," said Logan Kane of Gettysburg.



They filled the cup up with some Hershey Syrup and brought it on back to Chocolatetown.

Bears Nation wants their championship gear!!!



