Hershey Bears, FOX43 team up to broadcast three games on the road

The Bears play in Toronto on Wednesday morning before taking the ice in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday

HERSHEY, Pa. — It's the next step in the broadcast partnership between FOX43 and the Hershey Bears.

We've televised home games together the past few seasons and even a home playoff game in 2022.

This week, FOX43 and the Bears will team up for three road game broadcasts with two of them on FOX43 and the third on FOX43.2 Antenna TV.

The Bears travel to Canada to face the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday. It'll be a morning faceoff at 11 a.m. and viewers can catch the game on FOX43.

Hershey then continues on to Cleveland to take on the Monsters. Saturday night's game begins at 6 p.m. and will air on FOX43.2 Antenna TV. The two teams are right back on the ice the next afternoon at 12 p.m. and that's a game you can catch on FOX43.

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43's Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call for the games in Toronto and Cleveland. Games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as all games will be simulcast.

Saturday's game from Cleveland will air on Antenna TV, which can be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

This marks the third season the Bears and FOX43 have partnered to televise games. The partnership has televised nine home games this season, with the April 15 game versus Lehigh Valley at GIANT Center also scheduled to air on Antenna TV.