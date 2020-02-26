Hershey Bears forward Kale Kessy released from hospital after scary on-ice incident Tuesday night

The Bears forward was motionless on the ice after losing a fight with the Charlotte Checkers' Derek Sheppard. He was held overnight for observation, the Bears said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Bears forward Kale Kessy has been released from the Hershey Medical Center after spending the night under observation following a scary on-ice incident Tuesday night in the GIANT Center.

During a hockey game with the Charlotte Checkers, Kessy got into a fight with defenseman Derek Sheppard. Kessy crumpled to the ice after taking a punch from Sheppard and remained motionless as players frantically signaled for medical personnel to come tend to him.

Kessy reportedly lost consciousness, but came to while being treated by trainers on the ice. He left the game in a stretcher and was taken to the Medical Center, where he was held for observation.

He reportedly told his teammates to "go win the game" as he was taken off the ice.

The game resumed after about a delay of about 45 minutes. Hershey won, 6-1.

Kessy was released from the hospital on Wednesday, the Bears' official Twitter account said.