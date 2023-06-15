Bears take Game 4, even series

The Hershey Bears will now look to take a series lead in Game 5 at home on Saturday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears have evened the Calder Cup Finals at two games apiece after taking Game 4 at the GIANT Center on Thursday night.

The Bears scored first on the power play to take an early lead, 1-0. Mike Vecchione ended his personal scoring drought to put Hershey in front. Coachella Valley responded to tie it 1-1 before intermission.

Hershey answered with two goals to take a 3-1 lead.

The Bears were able to hold off Coachella despite a third period goal.

Game 5 is set for Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m.