Bears back on home ice with backs against the wall

Hershey returns home down 2-0 in the Calder Cup Finals to Coachella Valley.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears are back from California with their backs against the wall in the Calder Cup Finals. Blanked twice on the road at Coachella Valley to start the series, the Bears are confident the home-ice advantage will give them a boost.

"Obviously, we dug ourselves a hole, not at least getting a split out there," admitted Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson. "Playing at home certainly helps."

Hershey really needs some help putting the puck in the net right now. In addition to the 5-0 and 4-0 losses in the first two games of this series, they only scored 13 goals in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals against Rochester.

"We know we have guys in that room capable of putting the puck in the back of the net," said Bears Center Connor McMichael. "It's kind of a matter of just getting that first one, and opening it up. [If we] clean up our little mistakes and the goals will come for us."

"Their goaltender is playing really well but we have to start by scoring a goal," shrugged Nelson. "I mean come on, it's been two games and we only scored one in the game prior. The guys that have been doing it all year have to come to the party tomorrow night."

Coach Nelson is contemplating some lineup changes to spark the offense. You can see all of the action on FOX43.2 Antenna TV on Tuesday at 7 p.m.